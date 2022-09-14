 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

This evening's outlook for Morganton: Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.

