This evening's outlook for Morganton: Overcast with showers at times. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Morganton will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 53% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
When hurricanes make landfall, they can spawn tornadoes.