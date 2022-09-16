This evening in Morganton: Mostly clear. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Sep. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.…
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skie…
For the drive home in Morganton: Periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfal…
Morganton people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees toda…
Morganton's evening forecast: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Morganton folks s…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
This evening's outlook for Morganton: Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach…
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are forecast to move into the Bering Sea and "bomb out" in a process also known as bombogenesis.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We will see some morn…
Morganton folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expec…