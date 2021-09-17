For the drive home in Morganton: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
Related to this story
Most Popular
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a hig…
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. We will see clear s…
Morganton's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton Sunday. It looks …
It will be a warm day in Morganton. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. The area will see…
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today.…
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
Morganton's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Morganton area can expect a hot da…
When hurricanes make landfall, they can spawn tornadoes.
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today…