This evening's outlook for Morganton: Considerable cloudiness. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 33% chance of rain. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
Related to this story
Most Popular
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a hig…
It will be a warm day in Morganton. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. The area will see…
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today.…
When hurricanes make landfall, they can spawn tornadoes.
The Morganton area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun…
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today…
Morganton's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Morganton area can expect a hot da…
This evening's outlook for Morganton: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Hot temper…
The Morganton area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are e…