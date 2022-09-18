Sep. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

This evening's outlook for Morganton: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.