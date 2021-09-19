This evening in Morganton: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Monday, it will be a warm day in Morganton. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 33% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
Related to this story
Most Popular
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a hig…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Expect per…
It will be a warm day in Morganton. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. The area will see…
The Morganton area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun…
Morganton's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Morganton area can expect a hot da…
When hurricanes make landfall, they can spawn tornadoes.
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today…
The Morganton area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are e…
This evening's outlook for Morganton: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Hot temper…