Morganton's evening forecast: Rain likely. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Morganton community. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 96% chance of rain. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
