This evening's outlook for Morganton: Rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Morganton folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 73% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Sep. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
