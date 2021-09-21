 Skip to main content
Sep. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

This evening's outlook for Morganton: Rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Morganton folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 73% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.

