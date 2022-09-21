Sep. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

Morganton's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton Thursday. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.