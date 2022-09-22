Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Morganton will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton
