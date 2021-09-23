 Skip to main content
Sep. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

This evening in Morganton: Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Morganton folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 2 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

