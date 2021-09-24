Sep. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: A few clouds overnight. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Morganton. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.