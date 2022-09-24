Morganton's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
