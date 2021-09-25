 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sep. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

Sep. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Morganton: A mostly clear sky. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Morganton. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert