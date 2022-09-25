 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

Morganton's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Morganton will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.

