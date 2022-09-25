Morganton's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Morganton will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
