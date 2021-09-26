This evening's outlook for Morganton: A mostly clear sky. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
The autumnal equinox is when the Earth enjoys equal amounts of day and night for the first time in six months.
