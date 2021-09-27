Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: A mostly clear sky. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
