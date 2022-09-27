This evening's outlook for Morganton: Mostly clear. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 69 degrees. 47 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Sep. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton
