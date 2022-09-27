 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

This evening's outlook for Morganton: Mostly clear. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 69 degrees. 47 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.

