Sep. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

This evening's outlook for Morganton: Mainly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Morganton folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 58 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 99% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Morganton could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.

