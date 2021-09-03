Sep. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

This evening in Morganton: A few clouds from time to time. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Morganton area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.