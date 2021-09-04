Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Partly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
