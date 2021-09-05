Morganton's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 38% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Sep. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
