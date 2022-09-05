 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

This evening in Morganton: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

