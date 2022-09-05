This evening in Morganton: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton
