 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sep. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

Sep. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton Wednesday. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 50% chance of rain. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert