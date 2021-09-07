Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton Wednesday. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 50% chance of rain. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
