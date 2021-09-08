 Skip to main content
Sep. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

Morganton's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton Thursday. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.

