Morganton's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton Thursday. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees.…
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees…
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Clear skies. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton…
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. How lik…
Morganton's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatu…
The Morganton area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. We will s…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. We will s…
For the drive home in Morganton: Partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls…