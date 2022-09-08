For the drive home in Morganton: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Morganton will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton
