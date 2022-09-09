 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sep. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Morganton area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 88% chance of rain. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert