Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Morganton area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 88% chance of rain. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Morganton area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Don't leave the…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Morganton community. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. You m…
The Morganton area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are…
Morganton will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Most likely, …
This evening in Morganton: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Hot t…
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees toda…
This evening in Morganton: Considerable cloudiness. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Morga…
It will be a warm day in Morganton. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clou…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We will…
Morganton's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Morganton area can expect a sizzling …