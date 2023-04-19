April 19, 2023

All times Eastern. Start times can vary based on cable/satellite provider. Confirm times on your on-screen guide.

The Mandalorian

Disney+■ Season Finale

Season 3 of Lucasfilm's Emmy-winning liveaction Star Wars series, which chronicles the adventures of Din Djarin, aka the Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal), concludes today.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always

Netflix

This hourlong special marks the 30th anniversary of the popular Mighty Morphin Power Rangers series and is inspired by the legendary mantra from the franchise: "Once a Ranger, Always a Ranger." Three decades after the Power Rangers formed, the team comes face-to-face with a familiar threat from the past. In the midst of a global crisis, they are called on once again to be the heroes the world needs. Among the past stars from the franchise making their returns here are Johnny Yong Bosch, David Yost, Barbara Goodson (voice) and Walter Jones.

The Masked Singer

FOX, 8 p.m.

The new episode "Supreme Six" recaps the journeys of the three champions and the three underdogs remaining in the competition.

Nature

PBS, 8 p.m.

Niagara Falls is made up of three separate waterfalls that combine to form the world's second-largest, and fastest-moving, waterfall. Explore this geological wonder, and witness its stunning beauty and the wide variety of wildlife — mammals, birds, reptiles and amphibians — that call it home.

Abbott Elementary

ABC, 9 p.m. ■ Season FInale

In the Season 2 finale, Abbott Elementary takes a trip to the Franklin Institute, and Ava teaches the students about aliens.

Farmer Wants a Wife

FOX, 9 p.m.

In the new episode "Barn Dance Romance," the four farmers and their remaining ladies go to a barn dance in Tallahassee, Florida.

Home in a Heart beat With Galey Alix

HGTV, 9 p.m.■ New Series

In the series premiere, "Dallas Palace," Galey Alix meets the McCarthy family, who are eager to find functionality in their home after experiencing the loss of a loved one. Over a single weekend, Galey and her team work tirelessly to reimagine their underused living and dining room into a luxurious and cohesive space the whole family can enjoy for years to come.

Changing Planet

PBS, 9 p.m.■Season Premiere

Dr. M. Sanjayan's seven-year Earth Day project continues as he revisits six of our planet's most vulnerable ecosystems and catches up with the inspiring scientists and local experts fighting to safeguard their communities and wildlife from the effects of climate change.

A Million Little Things

ABC, 10 p.m.

In "Ironic," Katherine (Grace Park) and Greta (Cameron Esposito) celebrate their wedding despite several setbacks.

Single Drunk Female

Freeform, 10 p.m.

Two new episodes air tonight. In "Normie," Sam (Sofia Black-D'Elia) questions if she can move on from her old self while navigating a relationship with a normie. Then, in "4th Step," after Sam learns that Carol (Ally Sheedy) invaded her privacy, the two have an explosive fight.

Snowfall

FX, 10 p.m.■ Series Finale

After six seasons, the drama series following drug kingpin Franklin Saint (Damson Idris) and his empire in 1980s Los Angeles concludes tonight with "The Struggle."