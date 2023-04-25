All times Eastern. Start times can vary based on cable/satellite provider. Confirm times on your on-screen guide.

Family Legacy

Paramount+ New Series Actor/music artist Quincy Brown (son of Sean "Diddy" Combs) narrates this five-episode half-hour docuseries in which, via interviews and hours of exclusive MTV footage, the children of legendary music artists take fans on a tour of the famous musicians' most celebrated moments, offering perspectives and untold stories only their kids could provide. Among those featured are Andrew Hagar (son of Van Halen's Sammy Hagar), Bailey Cypheridge (daughter of Melissa Etheridge), C.J. Wallace (son of The Notorious B.I.G.), Briahna Fatone (daughter of 'N Sync's Joey Fatone) and more.

9-1-1: Lone Star

FOX, 8 p.m. Tommy (Gina Torres) deals with church gossipers over her relationship with Pastor Trevor (guest star DB Woodside) in the new episode "Tongues Out."

Night Court NBC, 8 p.m. In "When Abby Met Gabby," Neil's (Kapil Talwalkar) crush on Abby (Melissa Rauch) is making things uncomfortable for everyone,

Lopez vs. Lopez

NBC, 8:30 p.m. The sitcom moves to a new night and time to close out its first season (the season finale is May 9). In tonight's episode, "Lopez vs. Corte Caliente," there's no order in the court when George (George Lopez) and Rosie (Selenis Leyva) ask a TV judge to resolve their dispute. Meanwhile, Mayan (Mayan Lopez) and Quinten (Matt Shively) enroll Chance (Brice Gonzalez) in folklorico dance classes.

The Rookie: Feds

ABC, 9 p.m. In "Bloodline," the FBI takes on a case involving a serial murderer who has been leaving limbs across state lines.

Accused

FOX, 9 p.m. A limo driver's infatuation with one of his riders leads him down a dark path in the new episode "Samir's Story."

The Wall

NBC, 9 p.m. Engaged couple Turner and Shelby, representing Northglenn, Colorado, participate in a faceoff with the Wall, and a special guest makes an appearance.

My Grandparents' War

PBS, 9 p.m. Watch as actor Toby Jones uncovers the remarkable World War II stories of his maternal grandparents, who rarely spoke about their wartime experiences when he was growing up. He learns how their love endured despite the hardships they faced.

Will Trent

ABC, 10 p.m. In "Nothing Changed Except for Everything," Will (Ramon Rodriguez) and Faith (Iantha Richardson) partner up with Ormewood (Jake McLaughlin) to investigate a string of serial-killer cases.

Weakest Link

NBC, 10 p.m. An attorney, a standardized patient and a mailman join five other strangers in a high stakes game of trivia, with a chance for one of them to take home up to $1 million.

Frontline

PBS, 10 p.m. A three-part investigation into how missteps during America's 20-year investment in Afghanistan culminated in a disastrous Taliban victory concludes with this episode.