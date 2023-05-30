Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

TUESDAY

May 30, 2023

All times Eastern. Start times can vary based on cable/satellite provider. Confirm times on your on-screen guide.

I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson

Netflix ■ Season Premiere

The Emmy-winning sketch-comedy series led by SNL alum Tim Robinson returns for Season 3.

The Ride

Prime Video ■ New Series

This eight-episode docuseries takes a behind-the-scenes look into the daily lives of the professional bull riders who compete in the PBR Team Series.

Scripps National Spelling Bee Preliminaries

ION Plus, beginning at 9 a.m.

While later rounds of this year's installment of the famed spelling bee will be available over the air on ION beginning tomorrow, you can watch nearly 12 hours of preliminary-round coverage today on the ION Plus streaming service (available on leading streaming platforms).

Superman & Lois

The CW, 8 p.m.

In "Collision Course," Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) attempts to interview Peia (Daya Vaidya) in the hope of unearthing the truth about an old case.

FDR

History, 8 p.m.

In "Rendezvous With Destiny," as Hitler sweeps across Europe, U.S. President Franklin Roosevelt prepares a reluctant nation for war. Following the devastating attack on Pearl Harbor, he leads America into the greatest conflict the world has ever seen.

America's Got Talent

NBC, 8 p.m. ■ Season Premiere

The talent-competition series returns for its 18th season with a new set of aspiring performers looking to compete for the ultimate $1 million prize. Executive producer Simon Cowell is back as a judge alongside Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofía Vergara, with Terry Crews returning as host. Results shows air Wednesday nights, and the series will kick off its six weeks of live shows heading into the season finale beginning Aug. 22.

Lidia Celebrates America

PBS, 9 p.m.

In "Flavors That Define Us," an hourlong special, renowned chef Lidia Bastianich travels the country to meet with first-, second-and third-generation Americans who are forging their own ways and shaping the definition of what it means to be an American. During her stops in Houston; Louisville, Kentucky; Hartsville, South Carolina; Bakersfield, California; and Reynoldsburg, Ohio, Bastianich hears inspirational stories from people who have come from Ukraine, India, Afghanistan, Bhutan, Cuba and Vietnam.

The Game Show Show

ABC, 10 p.m. ■ Season Finale

Through interviews with Bob Eubanks, Margaret Cho, Jerry O'Connell and more, hosts explore how dating and relationship shows have revolutionized the game-show genre in this final episode of the season, titled "Sex, Love or Money?"

Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge

NBC, 10 p.m. ■ New Series

Car aficionado Rutledge Wood hosts this competition series based on the classic Hot Wheels die-cast toy cars. In each episode, two superfans face off to turn an ordinary vehicle into an extraordinary Hot Wheels showstopper, inspired by personal stories and pop culture. They create their designs in high-tech garages, accompanied by a team of automotive magicians. The winner of each episode takes home $25,000 and a chance to get into the finale, where three finalists will transform another car to try for an additional $50,000 and the honor of having their design made into an official Hot Wheels die-cast car.