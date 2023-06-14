WEDNESDAY

June 14, 2023

All times Eastern. Start times can vary based on cable/satellite provider. Confirm times on your on-screen guide.

The Full Monty

Hulu ■ New Series

Taking place 25 years after the original British smash hit comedy film The Full Monty, this eight-episode series follows the same band of brothers as they navigate the post-industrial city of Sheffield and society's crumbling health care, education and employment sectors. It will also highlight how these working-class heroes have (or haven't) changed in the decades since. Robert Carlyle, Mark Addy, Tom Wilkinson, Steve Huison, Hugo Speer, Paul Barber and Lesley Sharp star.

Our Planet II

Netflix ■ New Series

From the Emmy-winning team behind Our Planet comes this four-episode follow-up series. At any given moment on planet Earth, billions of animals are on the move. Captured with spectacular and innovative cinematography, Our Planet II unravels the mysteries of how and why animals migrate to reveal some of the most dramatic and compelling stories in the natural world. Legendary British naturalist David Attenborough narrates.

MasterChef: United Tastes of America

FOX, 8 p.m.

Chefs from the South conclude the auditions phase in the new episode "Regional Auditions — The South." Each contestant has 45 minutes to prepare a signature dish that will impress the judges and secure a spot in the top 20.

The Wonder Years

ABC, 9 p.m. ■ Season Premiere

The comedy series is set to return for a sophomore season — however, it is void of executive producer and director Fred Savage, who was fired from the reboot. The series is a reimagined version of the '80s coming-of-age comedy through the point of view of 12-year-old Dean Williams and his Black middle-class family during the late 1960s in Montgomery, Alabama. The season opens with a special one-hour premiere.

Save My Skin

TLC, 9 p.m. ■ Season Premiere

Tonight, fans of pimple popping and skin diseases are introduced to London's Dr. Emma Craythorne. In the premiere episode, a once-confident mom of two has become a virtual recluse, and her marriage is deteriorating since she developed severe psoriasis.

Dr. Emma tries to help her and others regain their confidence by fixing their skin conditions.

Temptation Island

USA Network, 9 p.m. ■ Season Premiere

The series returns for an eighth season (fifth on USA) of putting couples' relationships to the test by placing them in a tropical paradise amid 16 sexy single men and women and making them decide if they want to commit to a lifetime together or succumb to the temptation offered by the singles. Among the four couples this season is the series' first ever engaged couple.

Project Runway

Bravo, 10 p.m. ■ Season Premiere

This successful clothing-design competition series is celebrating its 20th season with an all-star cast drawn from the most beloved designers of previous seasons. The two-part premiere airs tonight. Alicia Silverstone and Billy Porter are set to appear during this season as guest judges; Nina Garcia, Brandon Maxwell and Elaine Welteroth will also return as judges, with Christian Siriano set as mentor.

The Big D

USA Network, 10 p.m. ■ New Series

JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers host this dating series in which recently divorced people search for romance in paradise. But there's one catch: Their exes are along for the journey.