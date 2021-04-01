Where Ramona the Pest meets Gus the Ranger

In the afterlife of art and literature, in the sweet by and by, I imagine retired Texas Ranger Gus McRae on the porch of the celestial ranch house teasing Ramona the Pest and whistling for that old dog Ribsy to run the pigs out of the yard.

Two literary giants, Beverly Cleary and Larry McMurtry, died on the same day, March 25, 2021.

Cleary was 104. During her career, she sold more than 90 million copies of her books, most of which chronicled the adventures of Ramona (the Pest) Quimby, her big sister, Beezus, Henry Huggins and his dog, Ribsy.

McMurtry was 84. The Pulitzer Prize winner penned dozens of books, including “The Last Picture Show,” “Terms of Endearment” and the greatest western adventure ever written, “Lonesome Dove.”

Here’s how these two masterful storytellers intersect in my life.

In fourth grade, my teacher was Mary Jo Miller, who was on the backside of what would be a long career in education. She was different than my previous elementary school teachers — funny, sarcastic and irreverent. Perhaps with retirement in view, she was more tolerant than most of the whims of fourth-graders.