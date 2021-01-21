Wikipedia is older and I am wiser

I’m pretty sure he was referring to the latter.

But, to me at that time, at the birth of Wikipedia, a real encyclopedia was one of the sacred, dusty books on the shelf in my parents’ basement, the incomplete set of Funk & Wagnalls inherited from my grandparents and supplemented by a few newer volumes that came with grocery store purchases.

These were the indisputable books of knowledge and facts. No one could edit them. Sure, someone could draw a cigar in the mouth of the T-rex depiction — for the record, it was not me — but that did alter the information about this fierce prehistoric beast.

We also were missing a couple of volumes, which meant I could not write an elementary school report on Quakers, quail, Vermont or vacuum tubes, but the rest of the world from A to Z was there for me to discover.

I imagined Isaac Funk and Adam Wagnalls were the ultimate authorities on everything big and small, fully aware of their enormous impact on the culture as a whole and early education in particular.

“Isaac, do you think this passage on the steam engine is expansive enough?”