ROME — Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina won the Italian Open when Ukrainian opponent Anhelina Kalinina retired eary in the second set due to a left thigh injury. Rybakina was leading 6-4, 1-0, 15-0 when Kalinina called for a trainer and grasped her left leg. The rain-delayed title match that began at almost 11 p.m. on Saturday and ended just after midnight on Sunday. Holger Rune will face Daniil Medvedev in the men's final on Sunday. The 20-year-old Rune rallied past Casper Ruud 6-7 (2), 6-4, 6-2 and Medvedev performed a little celebratory dance after beating Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-5, 7-5 in a match that was suspended for a total of nearly 4 ½ hours due to rain over two separate stoppages late in the first set.

Celtics get East finals Game 2 loss

BOSTON — Grant Williams poked Jimmy Butler, Jayson Tatum went cold again in the fourth quarter and the Boston Celtics are staring at an 0-2 deficit in the Eastern Conference finals. Throughout the season, Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla has trumpeted his team's ability to respond with angry resilience following poor outings. They showed examples of it each of the previous two playoff rounds, buoyed big performances by their All-Stars in Tatum and Brown. Boston couldn't do it in Game 2's 111—105 loss to the Heat that saw Miami confound Tatum with its zone down the stretch. He finished with 34 points and 13 rebounds, but went 0 for 2 in the fourth quarter with two turnovers. He scored his only points in the final 12 minutes on five late free throws.

Golden Knights beat Stars 4-3 in Game 1

LAS VEGAS — Brett Howden scored from behind the net off Dallas Stars goalie Jake Oettinger 1:35 into overtime to give the Vegas Golden Knights a 4-3 victory in Game 1 of their Western Conference final. Jamie Benn forced the extra time when he scored on a 6-on-5 with 1:59 left in regulation. William Karlsson scored two goals for Vegas. Teddy Blueger also scored a goal, Zach Whitecloud had two assists and Adin Hill stopped 33 shots. Roope Hintz and Jason Robertson each had a goal and an assist for Stars. Joe Pavelski recorded two assists, and Oettinger made 33 saves. Game 2 is Sunday in Las Vegas.

Chevrolet, McLaren soar on 1st day of Indy 500 qualifying

INDIANAPOLIS — Arrow McLaren Racing paced the first day of qualifying for the Indianapolis 500 by placing all four of its cars in the fast 12 shootout for the pole on Sunday. Felix Rosenqvist posted the third-fastest qualifying effort in Indianapolis Motor Speedway history to close the day atop the speed chart. He bumped McLaren teammate Alexander Rossi from the top spot. Chevrolet had three of the fastest four cars and landed eight in Sunday's shootout. The four entries from Chip Ganassi Racing will represent Honda in the top-12 shootout Sunday. Rahal Letterman Lanigan had a terrible day and three of its cars will battle Sunday to avoid being bumped from the Indy 500 field.

Michael Block chasing big payday at PGA

PITTSFORD, N.Y. — PGA club professional Michael Block's storybook run at the PGA Championship will finish with Rory McIlroy and a potentially big payday. Block shot a third straight even-par 70 and was tied for eighth heading into the final round. Block is at even-par for the tournament, six shots behind leader Brooks Koepka. Block is in line for the largest paycheck of his professional career. Block says the most he's ever made in a tournament is $75,000. If he can stay inside the top 10 through the final round, he will make upward of $500,000.