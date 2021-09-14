Wine vs. carpet

DEAR READERS: I have gotten several letters asking how to get red wine stains out of light colored carpet. When you are having a gathering, a lively and good time with friends and family, this just seems to happen. And we know it’s not the end of the world! Here’s what to do: Get to the stain quickly. The sooner you do, the better result you will have. Blot up all of the liquid you can. Then apply a mixture of 1 part mild liquid detergent to 20 parts water. Blot with a microfiber cloth until there’s no color left on the carpet. Last, finish with a mix of half white vinegar and half water for a final blot. Vinegar is must-have in every home! It is so versatile; it can be used for cleaning, deodorizing and cooking. I’ve put together a six-page pamphlet full of vinegar uses that you can have by visiting heloise.com or by sending $5 and a long, self-addressed, stamped (75 cents) envelope to: Heloise/Vinegar, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. FYI: To freshen your toilet bowl, pour in full-strength vinegar. Leave in for five minutes, scrub and then flush. — HELOISE