WKU rolls past App St 59-38 in Boca Bowl

It has been an emotional time for Western Kentucky, which played with those affected by the unspeakable damage caused by what state officials have called the most destructive tornado event in Kentucky’s history. Tornadoes across the region last weekend — including in Bowling Green, where Western Kentucky’s campus sits — have been blamed for 78 deaths in Kentucky alone.

“I hope today that everyone back home was watching and they felt just positive about everything and they kind of just forgot about the tornadoes for a temporary moment,” Sterns said. “I’m glad we got to do that for them today.”

Chase Brice passed for 317 yards and four touchdowns for Appalachian State (10-4) before leaving in the fourth quarter with a right leg injury. It was the first loss in seven all-time bowl games for the Mountaineers.

“I’m very proud of our team to win 10 games,” Appalachian State coach Shawn Clark said. “That’s hard.”

It was 24-24 late in the opening half, when Zappe — who completed 33 of 47 passes — put his name in the record book and put the Hilltoppers ahead for good. Appalachian State was outgained only slightly, 637-609, but turned the ball over four times.