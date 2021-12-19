Woods returns with 3 shots that look like the Tiger of old

ORLANDO, Fla. — Except for riding in a cart instead of walking, Tiger Woods at times looked just like he did a year ago in the PNC Championship on Saturday. Just not very often.

“Two good shots — three — came off exactly how I wanted,” Woods said.

The fact he could play alongside 12-year-old son Charlie was enough of a success considering the injuries to his right leg from a car crash 10 months ago in Los Angeles. Woods has said doctors discussed amputation. For three months, he said he was immobilized in a makeshift hospital bed at his home in Florida.

He and Charlie combined for a 62 in the scramble format, tied for fifth, three shots behind Stewart and Reagan Cink.

What he got out of this remarkable return had more to do with camaraderie than competition.

“We had so much fun out there,” Woods.

One of those shots that stood out to Woods was on the par-5 third hole, where he hit 4-iron from 220 yards that drew slight back toward the flag and settled 8 feet behind the hole. That was shot he saw in his head and then in the air.