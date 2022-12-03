Tags
Police are investigating the death of an infant Tuesday at a motel in Morganton.
VALDESE — Stepping up to a butcher and asking for a particular cut of meat is something that’s been missing in Valdese for more than a decade.
A man who a Walmart employee said threatened to blow the store up the day before Thanksgiving ended up with a felony charge.
Police say a man stole an ambulance from a local hospital a little more than a week before his sister stole a woman’s car that was cranked in …
In a career that has spanned nearly five decades, Mabel Lowman has seen a little bit of everything.
An 18-year-old landed a felony charge after a domestic dispute Wednesday night.
MOUNT AIRY — One way or another, Burke County will be well-represented in the NCHSAA 1A football state championship game on Dec. 10 in Raleigh.
A pregnant woman was among three people transported to the hospital with injuries sustained in a four-vehicle wreck on Friday, according to th…
A multi-vehicle wreck on Sanford Drive on Friday afternoon has closed a lane of traffic.
ANDREWS — In the postgame celebration, Draughn quarterback Eli Tillery got congratulations that his team already has made history — but there’…
