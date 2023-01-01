Young paces Duke past Florida State, 86-67

DURHAM — Ryan Young's best performance in a Duke uniform looked almost perfect.

Young came off the bench for a season-high 20 points, going 7 for 7 from the field, and the No. 17 Blue Devils beat Florida State 86-67 on Saturday.

Young, a graduate transfer from Northwestern, had 12 rebounds and added to the quest for perfection by making all six free-throw attempts.

"I'm sure I'll find something he could have done better, but he was pretty close," Duke coach Jon Scheyer said.

Jaylen Blakes scored 17 points in his first career start and reserve Dariq Whitehead added 16 points for Duke (11-3, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), which is undefeated in eight home games.

Young deflected credit for his stellar outing.

"The guards were finding me in easy places to score," he said.

Caleb Mills and Matthew Cleveland both scored 18 points and Darin Green Jr. added 16 for Florida State (4-11, 2-2), which remains winless in seven games away from home.

Even without retired Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski on the Duke bench, the Blue Devils looked familiar to veteran Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton.

"Credit to (Scheyer) to get his guys to play the Duke way," he said. "I didn't see any difference from the way they played in the past."

Blakes, a sophomore, had four of the 11 baskets from 3-point range for Duke, which was playing for the first time since a Dec. 20 loss at Wake Forest.

"They knew we had to be a lot better," Scheyer said of his players after a holiday break. "I didn't have to convince them of that."

The Seminoles got to within 64-53 with less than nine minutes to play before the margin ballooned to 25 points.

"Hopefully, we can learn from this," Hamilton said. "Learn what it takes to go out and play against a team that is extremely aggressive like this."

Duke used a 10-0 run near the midway mark of the first half and led 42-25 at halftime behind 12 points from Young and 11 from Blakes. Three of the Blue Devils' starters didn't score in the first half and another, Jeremy Roach, was 1 for 7 from the field.

The Seminoles had their second-lowest first-half point total of the season.

"Our guards were doing a tremendous job of keeping them out of the paint and turning defense into offense," Young said.

Syracuse overcomes Boston College 79-65

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Joe Girard scored 24 points, Benny Williams had a double-double, and Syracuse overcame a slow start to defeat Boston College 79-65. Syracuse trailed by seven points with about 13 minutes remaining in the first half but Girardi, who had 13 first-half points, hit three 3-pointers to lead the Orange to a 36-27 halftime lead. The Orange fell behind halfway through the second half but outscored the Eagles by 15 points over the final 10 minutes. Williams scored 16 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Orange and Judah Mintz had 18 points to go with seven assists. Makai Ashton-Langford had 14 points for Boston College.

Wake Forest gets 77-75 win over Virginia Tech

WINSTON-SALEM — Tyree Appleby scored 16 of his 24 points in the second half and Wake Forest held on to beat Virginia Tech 77-75. Appleby's two free throws put the Demon Deacons up 75-70 before Grant Basile responded with a 3-pointer off with a minute to go. Wake Forest got consecutive offensive rebounds from Andrew Carr and Damari Monsanto made two free throws six seconds left to ice the win. Carr had 14 points. Daivien Williamson sank four 3-pointers for his 12 points. Pedulla and Mutts finished with 18 points each. Pedulla had seven assists and Mutts 11 rebounds for his fifth double-double this season.

No. 13 Virginia beats Ga Tech

ATLANTA — No. 13 Virginia went a 25-0 run that began at the end of the first half and carried over after the break to beat Georgia Tech 74-56. Cavaliers coach Tony Bennett is now tied with Terry Holland for the most coaching wins in Cavaliers history. Virginia scored the final nine points of the first half to take a 36-25 lead into halftime. The Cavaliers kept it going after the break, ripping off another 16 points to make it 52-25 before the home team finally scored.

Kentucky gets past rival Louisville 86-63

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Oscar Tshiebwe had 24 points and 14 rebounds, Jacob Toppin added a career-high 24 points and No. 19 Kentucky shot a season-best 60% to dominate rival Louisville 86-63. The battle for Bluegrass bragging rights resumed Saturday after a one-year pause with the Wildcats jumping out quickly and surviving a couple of rallies by the Cardinals. Kentucky made nine of its first 12 attempts and finished 33 of 55 from the floor. El Ellis had 23 points for Louisville, which failed to give first-year coach Kenny Payne a win in his first game against the team he worked for 10 years as an assistant.