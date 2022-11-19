Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Morganton is growing, and that growth isn’t coming without some pains.
Multiple people were arrested after a crime spike in the Salem community in mid-September.
Jack Frost is nipping on Burke County’s nose earlier than usual this year.
A high school with ties to Burke County received a prestigious recognition in October.
High school basketball season has arrived in Burke County with the eight local teams sporting high hopes, question marks or a little of both.
Continental celebrated its 30th anniversary in Morganton on Wednesday, Nov. 9, bringing in top company executives from across North America an…
HILDEBRAN — It a project that’s long been on the transportation department’s plans and it now seems to be inching toward reality.
The identity of a woman hit by a vehicle and killed Thursday morning has been released.
The Elves' Christmas Store at Burke United Christian Ministries can help people decorate for the holidays on a budget and support needs in the community at the same time:
After 20 years, two county commissioners finished up their service on Tuesday.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.