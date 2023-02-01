Zuzu African Acrobats to perform at CoMMA

The ZuZu African Acrobats will perform at CoMMA on Thursday, Feb. 9, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the performance are $30 to $35 for adults and $25 for students (plus sales tax).

Hailing from Tanzania, the Zuzu African Acrobats celebrate the 2,000-year-old Bantu culture of East Africa. Each acrobat has graduated from the Baba Watoto School for Performing Arts, which is internationally renowned for producing the highest quality performers. Some highlights of this training are shown in this interactive 90-minute show, including proficiency with the ngoma (drum), contortion (ubishi wa solo), dish spinning (sahani inazunguka), chair balance (kusawazisha kiti), unicycles and bicycle tricks (baiskeli), human pyramids (mazoezi ya viungo) and much more, all to the sounds of African beats.