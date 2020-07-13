50 Years ago in Burke County

Poseidon fired from submarine
Aboard the USS Observation Island (UPI) — The submerged nuclear submarine James Madison successfully fired America’s multi-warhead Poseidon missile and 30 minutes later, a bold Russian spy ship made an apparent attempt to pick up debris.
The successful test was carried out 30 miles east of Cape Kennedy, with the spy ship positioned for a grandstand view just 3,000 yards away.
After the firing, the spy ship steamed back into the launch area and was headed toward some orange colored packing that spewed from the James Madison’s firing tubes at the time of launch.
The Observation Island, a support ship from which reporters watched the launch, also was headed toward the launch area and the debris and at one point, the two vessels were on a collision course.
The Observation Island blew five blasts on its whistle — the collision warning — and immediately backed off. The spy ship veered, and a collision was avoided. It was unknown if the spy ship scooped up any of the debris or not.
Littlejohn reelected chairman
Robert E. Littlejohn was reelected chairman of Area 18 of the North Carolina State Employees Association, composed of Broughton Hospital employees, during voting at the hospital Monday.
Littlejohn is director of recreation at the hospital.
He has served as chairman since May, when Area 18 was formed as a separate area for Broughton employees.
Littlejohn announced that a runoff would be held next Monday for three offices, including vice chairman and resolutions committee chairman.
Contract to renovate local police department
Burke Construction Company was awarded the contract for the renovation of the Morganton Police Department by the Morganton City Council at its regular meeting last night.
With a bid of $ 26,246 and a completion time of 75 days, Burke Construction Co. was the lowest bidder of cost and time. The bids were opened yesterday afternoon.
The renovation of the police station is designed to provide needed additional work space and also to get public-oriented activities to the front of the building.
Council member Cecil J. Saunders made the motion to award the contract to Burke Construction Co, and it was unanimously approved by the other members, Don C. Lambeth, C. Lewis Paschall and Thomas A. Corley Jr.
In the service of the USA
In school: Army Pvt. Wayne Secrest, son of Mr. and Mrs. Burgess Secrest of Drexel, is taking a four-month course in what the Army terms field general COMSEC maintenance at Fort Monmouth, New Jersey. He completed basic training at Fort Bragg on July 10. Before induction, he was employed by a bank in Sarasota, Florida. He is a graduate of Anderson College in Anderson, Indiana, where he earned a degree in business administration. His wife, the former Margaret Epley, is living with him in Ocean Drive, New Jersey.
Quick promotion: Carolyn K. Costner, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lloyd G. Costner of Glen Alpine, was recently promoted to private pay grade E-2 upon completing basic training at the Women’s Army Corps Center at Fort McClellan, Alabama. During 8 weeks of training, she received instruction in Army history and traditions, administrative procedures, military justice, first aid and field training. The promotion was awarded two months earlier than Army procedure normally allows under the policy providing incentive for outstanding trainees. She is a 1966 graduate of Glen Alpine High School.
Among us Morgantonians: J. Gordon Queen
The Southern Devices plant of Morganton is one of the largest in the area. When the plant was built, it was said the building was as large as two football fields. And now to add size, an addition of the new part containing 5,000 square feet is being added to the railroad siding. Yes this is a large plant, and Morganton was fortunate in getting it.
Come to think of it, shopping centers include the Plaza, Wes-Mor, A&P Avery Avenue (both sides of the street) and there is the possibility of another one on US 70 W as some building is already under way. Let property owners go to sleep, but let’s not forget the old reliable uptown Morganton, which needs attention in the way of a face-lifting.
When we think of Morganton’s population of 12,807, we wish to remind those who think it should be larger that the figures do not include the big area of Valdese Avenue and East Union Street, a number of suburban developments and of course, Broughton Hospital’s many residences.
This article is sponsored by the History Museum of Burke County where the archives of The News Herald are stored. Jimmy Rhyne is the researcher of the archives.
