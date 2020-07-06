50 Years ago in Burke County

In the service of the USA
Safe driving award: SP4 Troy O. Carswell, son of Mr. and Mrs. Paul J. Carswell of Enola Road, has been commended by his battalion commander for driving 6,453 accident free miles. Carswell entered service in August 1969 for a two-year tour and worked at Morganton Dye and Finishing before his induction. He serves with the 442nd Transportation Co. in Vietnam. A copy of the commendation letter will go into his permanent records, and a special safe-driving insignia will be placed on his uniform.
In Korea: Army SP4 Gary T.Z. Ledford, son of Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence P. Ledford of 113 Poteat St., recently was promoted to his present rank while serving as a records clerk in the fourth finance section at Camp Red Cloud in Uijeongbu, Korea. Ledford entered service in July 1969 and trained as a clerk at Ft. Benjamin Harrison in Indiana. He is a 1966 graduate of Morganton High School and holds an associate degree in accounting from Western Piedmont Community College. He arrived at his overseas station on June 6.
Local GI cited for heroism
Pfc. Clyde D. Keller of Morganton has been awarded the Army Commendation Medal with a V device for heroism in combat in operations in Cambodia.
He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Clyde E. Keller of Route 7 in Morganton and the husband of Mrs. Cathy Braun Keller of Route 5 in Morganton.
The Army presented the medal to Keller for his heroic actions on May 12 while serving with Company B, 1st Battalion 5th Infantry in the Republic of Cambodia.
The bravery and devotion to duty exhibited by PFC Keller are in keeping with the highest traditions of the military service and reflect great credit upon himself, his unit, the 25th Infantry Division and the United States Army.
A graduate of Oak Hill High School, Keller attended Western Piedmont Community College before entering the Army in September. He received his basic training at Fort Bragg and advanced infantry training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina.
Glen Alpine Exchange to open
The new Glen Alpine telephone exchange will begin operation at 2 a.m. on Aug. 16, Hugh McAulay, manager for Southern Bell, announced today.
New phone books will be mailed to all Burke County customers of Southern Bell on or about Aug. 13, but will not be used until Aug. 16 as far as the Glen Alpine exchange is concerned.
Glen Alpine now has a 584 exchange prefix.
After the exchange is activated, the Southern Bell office will have a correction service for customers calling business numbers that will give the customer the correct number. The new exchange cost $750,000, and Southern Bell added two new full time employees for the increased work load.
Graduates with honors
Patricia Delores Butler, daughter of Terry C. Butler of Morganton, a taxicab operator, and Helen O. Butler of Tryon, graduated from Isothermal Community College in May with honors. Pat made the dean’s list every quarter of her two years at ICC.
She participated in many school activities along with work in her major, business education. She is presently employed at Rutherford Electric Membership Corporation in Forest City as a clerk in the business office.
Among us Morgantonians: J. Gordon Queen
In and around the city: We told ya the Fourth of July celebration was going to be good and by crackety, it was. We think it was wonderful. If you had been in the parade you could have seen the multitudes lined up along the streets in the route of the procession. As the old song goes, “The crowds were from near and far and pretty girls were everywhere.” That’s the way it was here. As we have said before, we must keep this celebration going and with this and our Christmas parade, we will become the city of parades. That would be great and would fit right in with “Morganton will grow whether we like it or not.” Hats off to all who had a part in fostering or promoting this Fourth of July celebration, with many more to come.
In and around the city: We have often remarked that something is always being built at Broughton Hospital. And we have often said that the institution is a city within a city. This leads us to say that a large brick, steel and concrete building containing 63,000-square-feet is being erected on the grounds at Broughton. It is being annexed to the former farm community, which will be renovated and modernized and will conform with the new structure. The buildings will be used as a rehabilitation center. The new building is being financed 80 percent by the federal government and 20 percent by the state. More will be said about this new building in a future article.
The frame building occupied by Phifer Phillips of the Dixie Oil Company on South King Street has been given a new coat of paint, and the job shows up just fine.
Come to think of it, in looking over the new and old apartment buildings in the city, and there are many, it leads us to say, “Morganton will grow whether we like it or not,” and it gives newcomers somewhere to live.
Retrospection: Do you remember the large tree on North Sterling Street, where the Junior Order and Berry buildings now stand? And when Carlos Clark was a clerk in the Southern Express Company at the depot? Whatever became of that large lot over on East Fleming Drive? Oh yes, sure — the spot is still there, but it is taken up by the Drexel Furniture Company’s machine shop. Did you know that Oak Forest Methodist Church had its beginning in a small wooden structure beyond what is now Broughton Hospital?
This article is sponsored by the History Museum of Burke County, where the archives of The News Herald are stored. Jimmy Rhyne is the researcher of the archives.
