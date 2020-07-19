Library Matters - Sunday, July 19, 2020

For those who have a new or gently used copy of any of the top 10 titles and would like to donate it to the library, it would be appreciated. The library has received 892 of the “most wanted” books.
BCPL top 10 holds
“Texas Outlaw” by James Patterson, 19 requests
“After Sundown” by Linda Howard, 18 requests
“A Walk Along the Beach” by Debbie Macomber, 16 requests
“Deadlock” by Catherine Coulter, 11 requests
“28 Summers” by Elin Hilderbrand, 11 requests
“Walk the Wire” by David Baldacci, 11 requests
“1st Case” by James Patterson, 10 requests
“A Week at the Shore” by Barbara Delinsky, 10 requests
“The 20th Victim” by James Patterson, 9 requests
“Starfish Pier: A Hope Harbor Novel” by Irene Hannon, 8 requests
New York Times bestsellers
“The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett
“28 Summers” by Elin Hilderbrand
“Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens
“Sex and Vanity” by Kevin Kwan
“The Guardians” by John Grisham
“The Guest List” by Lucy Foley
“Camino Winds” by John Grisham
“The Summer House” by James Patterson
“Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng
“Friends and Strangers” by J. Courtney Sullivan
Libraries open
All locations of the Burke County Public Library are open on a limited, appointment-only basis. Masks will be requested to be worn while at the library.
The number of people allowed into the libraries will be limited and social distancing will be required. You can call the library at 764-9261 (Morganton), 874-2421 (Valdese), or 764-9283 (C.B. Hildebrand) to schedule an appointment.
Appointments are time-limited so more people can have access. If you have materials to return, the book boxes are open at each library location. Materials should not be returned inside. All returned materials are quarantined for 72 hours before going back on the shelves.
The library will not be accepting donations of materials except for items for the Most Wanted List. For those wanting books but not wanting to come inside, the Books2Go curbside service is available.
Library programs
Online and take-home programming has resumed for all ages. Zoom sessions and pre-recorded storytimes are available for birth through fifth grade, as well as age-appropriate take-home craft and activities bags. The Young Adults are doing weekly sessions through Zoom, including Jack Box Game nights and online book discussions. Adult and young adult subscription boxes and take-home craft kits are available for pick up at all sites. Call your library to register. Information on all this and more can be found on our website and our Facebook Page.
Summer reading programs
Online summer reading programs and activities have started for all ages. For more information, go to the library’s website at bcpls.org or check out the library Facebook page. The library has lots of new books to read both in print and digital formats. Call if you need help setting up Overdrive and Libby on your phone or tablet so you can access e-books from home.
Wowbrary
Get a jump on new books by signing up for Wowbrary at Wowbrary.com. Every week Wowbrary will send you a list of new items added to the library’s collection.
Click on an item to go to the library’s online catalog where you can place a request for the book. The service is made possible by the Friends of the Burke County Public Library and the Library Foundation of Burke County.
Ebooks @ your library
There are 2,431 Burke County Public Library users registered to use the library’s digital collection available through the e-iNC consortium and NC Kids Digital Library.
Users check out over 3,000 items every month. The collection features e-books, audiobooks and streaming video available to Burke County Public Library cardholders. Apps are available for download for devices including Kindle and Nook e-readers, iPhone and Android phones.
Go to http://omc.overdrive.com to see the apps. To access the collection and download items, go to http://e-inc.lib.overdrive.com and follow instructions to set up an account. You will need to know your library card number and your PIN. Contact the library if you need help.
