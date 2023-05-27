Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

ORLANDO, Fla. — The James E. Strates Shows, founded in 1923 and one of North America’s leading outdoor amusement providers, is bringing back the fun and excitement of the classic American fair to Hickory.

The Valley Hills Mall Carnival at the Valley Hills Mall, located at 1960 U.S. Highway 70 S.E., began on Friday and continues until June 11.

This family-friendly event will feature more than 20 state-of-the-art thrill rides, a Kiddieland designed especially for children, delicious fair food and challenging games of skill. Midway favorites include the “Monkey Maze,” “Dream Wheel,” “Rock Star,” and the enduring family favorite, a carousel.

The Valley Hills Mall Carnival will offer the freshest, most tantalizing foods with incredible, mouth-watering aromas in the air. From out-of-this-world funnel cakes dusted with powdered sugar to French fries drizzled with vinegar, fairgoers will be sure to enjoy favorite foods and beverages.

The fair opens at 5 p.m. Monday thought Friday and 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Closing times vary based on weather conditions and midway capacity. Parking is free and gate admission is free. Fairgoers will be able to take advantage of several money-saving, unlimited-ride offers that include $25 pay-one-price ride wristband Monday through Thursdays and $30 pay-one-price ride wristband Fridays to Sundays.

For information and to purchase, visit bit.ly/3OeSfG5

On Memorial Day, Monday, May 29, Strates Shows will donate a portion of every unlimited ride band sold that day to Hickory’s American Legion Post 48. This is just one way to support the work of the American Legion all of us remember and honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect freedom and home and around the world. Gate to the Carnival will open at 5 p.m. on the holiday.

The Strates Shows is a 100-year-old family-owned and operated outdoor amusement and carnival business with headquarters in Orlando, Florida. Founded in 1923 by Greek immigrant James E. Strates as the Southern Tier Shows in Elmira, New York, the Strates Shows is one of America’s premier providers of carnival midways. Over the decades, the Strates Shows has brought many innovations to the carnival industry including cooperative promotions, a centralized ticket system, advance ticket sales, and the FunCard electronic ticketing system that utilizes bar codes to control access to carnival rides on the midway and provides seamless, transparent accounting to partners.